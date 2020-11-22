Des Moines Public School Board submits 2nd waiver to continue online learning into December

The current waiver has students learning online through the end of November.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School Board voted unanimously in a special meeting Sunday to approve a second waiver to continue fully-online learning for two more weeks.

Currently, students are learning fully-online through Nov 30, after a waiver was approved by the state earlier this month.

If the second waiver is approved by the state, students would remain online for two more weeks.

"The [COVID-19] case rate is still staying extremely high," said Dr. Thomas Ahart, DMPS superintendent. "Our hospital systems particularly are a point of concern with staffing challenges across the board. We're just in a really heightened spot right now with the virus. I think it best that we move forward with another waiver with the hopes that things will begin to taper down sometime after Thanksgiving."

If not approved, students would return to the hybrid learning model Dec 1.

The School Board has unanimously approved submitting a second waiver to the State of Iowa to continue virtual learning for an additional two weeks.https://t.co/JRHSZjhw6J — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) November 22, 2020