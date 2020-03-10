Des Moines parents must pick students' learning plan by Sunday

A newsletter sent Friday reminded parents that they have until Sunday to decide if their students will return in-person or 100% virtually.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday is the deadline for parents to decide if their child(ren) will return to school 100% virtually or partially in-person at Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS).

The district sent out a reminder to parents in their Friday newsletter. They reported 80% of DMPS families have already made their choice for their kids with 38% deciding to learn virtually.

Parents can click/tap this link to start the process of making their choice. Parents should have also received a message via Infinite Campus and School CNXT with instructions to make their selection.

If families don't complete this process, their student's registration will default to whatever selection was made in July.