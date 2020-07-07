Des Moines Public Schools weighing 'Return to Learn' options for fall 2020

DMPS is holding a series of virtual meetings this week to get public opinion on how to proceed. At one point, more than 350 people were on for Monday's meeting.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the summer rolls on, and COVID-19 continues to stick around, schools are trying to figure out how to return to learning in the fall. Des Moines Public Schools is no different, and with less than two months of the summer left, there are still plenty of questions surrounding what schooling will be like when school rolls around.

As of now, DMPS has two plans: one that's 100 percent virtual, and one that's a mix of the traditional school setting and virtual learning. It's important to keep in mind that the plans are by no means final, and there are still plenty of decisions to be made as the whole situation evolves.

Associate Superintendent Matt Smith says the district does anticipate COVID-19 forcing them to go to a 100 percent virtual plan at some point, but whether that will be on an individual basis or district-wide remains to be seen.

Smith also said the district is working on getting more devices so that everyone will have one if that situation arises.

While some things are being solved right now, there are still a lot of questions to be had, especially among the teachers, regarding safety..

"By being in a physical setting, it's going to create risk. We are not going to be able to eliminate all of it," Des Moines Education Association President Joshua Brown said.

Brown also says if they want to have kids go back to an in-person learning environment, the community at large has a responsibility.

"If we can't get this under control as a community, it's going to be really hard to keep our students safe in physical classrooms," Brown said.

There are also questions surrounding other roadblocks the district may face down the road.

"For the last several years we've had a sub shortage and I think it's going to be really really difficult to get subs to volunteer to be in a classroom where they know the teacher is quarantining because of a possible COVID interaction," Brown said.

Des Moines Public Schools is asking for the community's input as well, holding a series of virtual meetings throughout this week. The schedule for those virtual meetings is as follows:

Tuesday, July 7 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 10 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m

