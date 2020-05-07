Des Moines Public Schools hosting virtual meetings about their Return to Learn plans

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School district will host seven virtual meetings this week for families to learn more about the district's Return to Learn plans.
Here's the full schedule:
- Monday, July 6 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 7 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 8 from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 9 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 10 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Each meeting will be held through Microsoft Teams.