Des Moines Public Schools hosting virtual meetings about their Return to Learn plans

Text "LEARN" to 515-457-1026 to see what your district is planning for their return to school this fall.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School district will host seven virtual meetings this week for families to learn more about the district's Return to Learn plans.

Here's the full schedule:

  • Monday, July 6 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 7 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 8 from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 9 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 10 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Each meeting will be held through Microsoft Teams

Click/tap here to find the links for the meetings. 

