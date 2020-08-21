Des Moines Public Schools request to temporarily move to 100% remote learning denied; DMPS to seek injunction

The Iowa Department of Education confirmed the decision with Local 5 Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education has confirmed with Local 5 it has denied the Des Moines Public Schools' request to temporarily move to 100% remote learning, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is planning to seek an injunction to the state's decision in Polk County court next week.

“Unfortunately, the Governor and her agencies have decided to ignore the local decision-making authority set out in the law to try and force their will on school districts to do things we all know are simply not safe at this time," Kyrstin Delagardelle, chair of the Des Moines School Board said in a statement.

“Since DMPS submitted our Return to Learn plan on July 1 after nearly two months of planning, it has become clear that we need less, not more, in-person instruction so that we can resume learning in a way that supports the health and well-being of our students, staff, and their families.”

Earlier this week, the DMPS School Board approved seeking a waiver for its Return to Learn plan, entailing all virtual learning (with some exceptions).

During that same board meeting Monday, the school board approved starting the school year on Sept. 8.

In addition, they said fall activities and sports would continue in-person.

"This decision does not impact Des Moines Independent Community

School District's ability to continue providing primarily remote learning for

those students whose parent or guardian voluntarily selects the remote learning opportunity from among options provided by the district, nor does it affect the district's ability to provide hybrid learning that offers at least half of its instruction in person," a state Department of Education spokesperson wrote to Local 5.

Under the law, there must be a 15% positivity rate in a county on average for 14 days, as well as a 10% absenteeism in a school, before a district can apply to temporarily move classes online.