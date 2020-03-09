DMPS offering free meals for all children in community

Des Moines Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch every school day for kids in the community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch every school for kids ages 1 through 18 in the community.

"It's important to DMPS and the entire community that every child has enough to eat during this significant economic downturn," Food and Nutrition Director Amanda Miller said. "We are encouraging every family, regardless of current income or enrollment, to find the DMPS school nearest to them and join us for a grab-and-go, no-cost breakfast and lunch on school days."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week that it would grant school districts the flexibility to offer children in the community cost-free meals.

DMPS students and families with young children can pick up a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at any DMPS elementary, middle or high school between 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. each school day. For working families, DMPS will also offer drive-thru service at six middle schools for the same meals pickup from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.