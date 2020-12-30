Des Moines Public Schools to resume hybrid learning model starting Jan. 4

Students who selected 100% virtual learning for Fall 2020 will continue to do so.

Des Moines Public Schools students will return to the classroom part-time once 2021 begins.

The district's board voted Wednesday to resume its hybrid model—with students attending in-person classes two or three days a week—starting Monday, Jan. 4.

"Students who selected the all-virtual option for the first semester will resume classes online on Monday," DMPS said in a release. "In effect, this resumes the learning models that were used a different times in October and November."

As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate for Polk County is 11.7%.

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo said on Nov. 10 that 10% student absenteeism and a 15% county-wide positivity to request online learning are guidelines for school districts, not set rules.

"These guidelines are to assist districts when they are determining when they might want to use remote instruction, but they are only guidelines," Lebo said.

"The county positivity rate is just one factor that school districts and non-public schools should take into account and it may not be indicative of the positivity rate among their students and staff."

Additional notes from the district:

Masks will continue to be required at all DMPS buildings this school year, and the district will continue to practice the COVID-19 mitigation efforts that have been implemented in response to the pandemic.

High school winter sports, which resumed practices on Dec. 23, will be allowed to continue practices and begin competition effective Monday, January 4.

MetroKids will offer full-day care (for virtual learning days) and after school care (for in-person hybrid day) starting next Monday. Please click here for more information and to register.

DMPS will continue to offer all students a free breakfast and lunch this school year. How students receive meals will depend on whether they are in the hybrid or virtual learning model. Click this link for more information