First school to reopen in Iowa will not mandate face coverings or daily temperature checks

Rolling Green Elementary school in Urbandale is the first school in the state to reopen to students during the pandemic.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Rolling Green Elementary school isn't like other schools in Iowa: it's one of two year-round schools, and parents have to put their name on a waiting list to get their child in.

In Iowa, Rolling Green will be the first school to welcome back students for the fall 2020 year on July 23.

The school's reopening plan was given to parents on July 8. District leaders outline in a letter, saying they will make the call for which instructional delivery model will be used by Friday, July 17. That's less than a week before classes begin.

The plan right now is to start the year with in-person, on-site instructional teaching for the students. School officials note that they are "in the process of re-assessing this approach based on our COVID-19 Decision-Making Matrix in order to determine the safest instructional model for school to begin on July 23rd."

Details were not given about the Decision-Making Matrix.

This comes as many Iowa high school baseball and softball seasons have been cut short after COVID-19 cases were confirmed among the teams.

Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of the Department of Education, along with President Trump, have demanded that all schools reopen to in-person learning in the fall.

"It would be great to send them back to school, but I don't know that it's actually safe yet," said Michael Vaughn, a parent to a kindergartner. "I'm worried that they're looking at the calendar and they're saying it's time for summer to be over, but they're not looking at the number of cases everyday. I don't know when the right time is, but this feels like the wrong time to open schools up again."

You can read the full letter to students here.

Below are the three instructional delivery models for Rolling Green students:

On Site: all students and staff are in the building for in-person instruction Hybrid: students will attend school on site for two days per week and required online learning from home for three days a week. Attendance would be mandatory. Required Continuous Learning: all students and staff are engaged in required continuous learning remotely. Attendance is mandatory and participation is required.

Families are given options to choose from if they do not want their child to go back to in-person instruction. They can choose among these options:

Remote Classroom

Home-schooling

Open enrollment (deadline is July 15)

Additionally, face coverings and daily temperature checks will not be mandated for students at Rolling Green.