'We can do better than that': Gov. Reynolds says latest DMPS plan still not compliant with state law

A hybrid model of learning would be introduced as soon as Oct. 12 for preschool students but not until Nov. 10 for high schoolers.

Des Moines Public Schools students could be back in the classroom by next month.

On Monday night, the DMPS school board approved a hybrid learning plan in which students would learn in-person two to three days each week.

Students would be in two groups: Group A would attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, and Group B would attend in-person instruction Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays would alternate between the two groups.

But Gov. Kim Reynolds says the plan still isn't in compliance with the law..

"I just .. I feel for those kids," Reynolds said. "I worry about those kids and I feel for the parents... the uncertainty, the lack of movement over a long, long time. We can do better than that."

Pre-K students are scheduled to start the hybrid learning model Oct. 12., elementary on Oct. 19, middle school on Oct. 26 and high school on Nov. 10.

DMPS sports and in-person activities will remain suspended until students return to the classroom.