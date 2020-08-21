Sept. 3 hearing set in case challenging Iowa schools mandate

The hearing will be heard in the District Court for Johnson County.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A Sept. 3 hearing has been scheduled in a lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order that schools return to classroom learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District are requesting a temporary injunction to block enforcement of the governor’s mandate.

The hearing will be heard in the District Court for Johnson County.

Check out our coverage of Return to Learn on our Local 5 YouTube channel:

If granted, that would mean school districts would have their own authority to decide whether to move to 100% remote learning and not face retaliation from the state if they do.