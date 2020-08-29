Iowa City schools to begin classes online-only amid pandemic

The move comes after the state granted the district a waiver earlier in the week allowing for the virtual instruction.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — One of the largest school districts in Iowa is starting the school year with online-only instruction.

KRCG reports that the Iowa City school board voted Saturday to conduct all classes virtually for the first two weeks. Classes in the 12,000-student district begin on Sept. 8.

The move comes after the state granted the district a waiver earlier in the week allowing for the virtual instruction. The 14-day average positivity rate in Johnson County, where the district is located, was 13.9% on Wednesday but had risen to 21.1% by Saturday.

