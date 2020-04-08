WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on state's response to COVID-19

45,892 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 885 have died as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a conference on the state's continued coronavirus response from the Iowa PBS studios Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Starting this week, the governor will hold two press conferences per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, to discuss the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 45,982 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Almost 492,000 Iowans have been tested.

A total of 885 Iowans have died— seven more since 9 a.m. Monday— and almost 34,000 have recovered.

Some school districts are continuing in their plans to offer classes fully online despite state guidance that a county's virus positivity rate must be at least 15% and school absenteeism rise to 10%.

24-hour totals (Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. to Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.)

3,799 tested

201 positive tests 5.29% positivity rate

3,598 negative tests

7 deaths