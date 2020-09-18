What is the latest guidance for Iowa schools?

Local 5 is breaking down the latest information from state education leaders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the Iowa Department of Education released new guidance for how school districts can share coronavirus information.

Here's what you need to know:

Schools and public health officials can exchange information about a positive student or staff members, which allows them to investigate other possible exposures.

School districts are advised not to share case counts when there are fewer than 100 students in the total population. Schools that have five or fewer cases shouldn't give out a specific number of cases. Some districts have already released that information about their student and staff populations.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and state education leaders said in a memo this week they will continue to monitor the situation and are ready to change this approach if needed.