The latest on central Iowa schools and their Return to Learn plans

District positivity levels and student absenteeism are simply factors, not requirements, for a transition to online learning, education officials said.

With fall schooling continuing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, districts are updating their "Return to Learn" plans based on recent data and an uptick in cases.

As of Tuesday morning, 90 of Iowa's 99 counties reported a 14-day positivity rate at or above 15%.

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo said Tuesday that 10% student absenteeism and the 15% county-wide positivity to request online learning are guidelines for school districts, not set rules.

"These guidelines are to assist districts when they are determining when they might want to use remote instruction, but they are only guidelines," Lebo said. "The county positivity rate is just one factor that school districts and non-public schools should take into account and it may not be indicative of the positivity rate among their students and staff."

"Each request to review to use remote instruction is reviewed on a case-by-case basis with our public health colleagues, and we have approved waiver requests that did not meet those specific thresholds."

Below is a running list of central Iowa school districts and their latest "Return to Learn" plans. It will be continuously updated.

Ames

The Ames Community School District has voted to delay 100% face-to-face learning for preschool through fifth grade until Nov. 23.

According to the district, that date is dependent upon local COVID-19 data, but it is not clear what specific data would prevent the students from returning on that date.

Hybrid-learning options will continue until students can return 100% in-person.

Des Moines

Des Moines Public Schools has been approved by the state to resume online learning from Nov. 16-30 for all grades.

The waiver submitted by DMPS to resume virtual learning has been approved by the Iowa Department of Education for all grade levels for the period of November 16-30.

Johnston

Due to staffing issues and increased positivity rates, the Johnston Community School District will switch to online learning using the following model:

Grades 6-12 will move to online learning starting Wednesday, Nov. 11

Grades PK-5 will move to online learning starting Friday, Nov. 13

The board is requesting a waiver from the state to move to online learning for the entire district from Nov. 16-24 (through Thanksgiving break)

This decision affects all Johnston Early Learning Academy students and before/after school Kids Connection (KTC) programs

Preschool-5th grade conferences will continue as planned through the end of the week.

Marshalltown

The Marshalltown Community School District has submitted a waiver to move classes 100% online from Nov. 12-24.

PK-6 would begin virtual learning on Thursday, Nov. 12 and 7th-12th grade would start online instruction Monday, Nov. 16.

"The District’s request is based on Marshall County now having reached the “Substantial Uncontrolled” threshold established by the Iowa DE & Iowa Department of Public Health by exceeding a 20% 14-day positivity rate with healthcare resource capacity concerns and our District’s inability to effectively staff our classrooms and buildings due to employee absenteeism."



Saydel

The Saydel Community School District requested a state waiver as part of a board meeting Monday night.

"Please know they requested this as a precaution which would allow us the ability, if need be, to pivot in a timely manner for the safety of everyone," Superintendent Todd Martin said in a statement. "With this said, no decision has been made at this time as we will all continue to monitor the increasingly escalating situation, and we would again urge families to plan accordingly."

Urbandale

"During the November 9 School Board meeting, the School Board voted in favor of remaining in the Hybrid Instructional Delivery Model through the end of the first semester, January 15, 2021," the Urbandale Community School District said in an email to families and staff.

"Please make note: our instructional delivery model could change prior to January 15 pending a change in internal and/or external health statistical data."

Waukee

Due to high COVID-19 student absentee rates, Prairieview Elementary and Waukee Middle School will be making the transition to a virtual learning model for the week of Nov. 9-13.

West Des Moines

West Des Moines Community Schools has elected to move Valley High School to 100% virtual learning for the week of Nov. 9-12.