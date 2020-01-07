Return to Learn: Find your school district's plan for fall classes

The Iowa Department of Education released guidance last Thursday on what is required of schools. Here's how schools are using that guidance.

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Education has released guidance on how schools should adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic this school year.

The initial guidance released didn't require school staff and students to wear face coverings while at school or require illness screenings before entering school buildings.

Schools are required to develop a plan for on-site learning, online learning and a hybrid of the two by July 1. However, finalized plans may not be released until later this summer.

Local 5 is gathering a list of central Iowa schools that have released how they intend to adapt to the pandemic this fall.

June 30, 2020 guidance from Iowa Department of Education

Ankeny

Transportation: The district is partnering with Durham School Services for their transportation planning. Specifics on transportation, such as changing bus routes and limiting capacity, haven't been disclosed.

Masks: Ankeny Schools said they will prepare for the use of face masks for students and faculty when social distancing isn't possible. Schools will plan for extra masks for students to use if needed, according to Chief Executive Officer Jen Lindaman with the Ankeny Community School District.

At-home screenings: During the summer, the district utilized an app that would require parents to log-in and submit their child’s current health status before heading to their activity. The district is not sure if that will also be used during the school year.

Food: Food service will be available to students regardless of school delivery method.

Hybrid Learning Model: The district has two options for hybrid learning models that are pictured below. This is a draft, meaning it can change if necessary.

Ames

Transportation: Durham is doing daily screening of drivers, Drivers wearing face masks,cleaning/disinfecting buses twice a day, other measures will be discussed with district

Masks: Students and staff required to wear them to the maximum extent possible.Staff will be provided with masks or shields. District is working with community groups who will make cloth masks for students.

At-home screening: Parents will be encouraged to screen children each day.

Food: The district will investigate if a possible grab-and-go meal option is available for students if a hybrid learning option is implemented.

Other safety measures: Discontinued use of traditional water fountains, Increase usage of signage promoting health and safety measures Social distancing used in classrooms and common areas

Hybrid 1: This delivery model will be done by alternating students between on-site and remote learning. Using appropriate mitigation steps while on site, most students will attend school 2 days per week and engage in remote learning each week on other days.

Hybrid 2: This delivery model will closely mirror the on-site model for most students. However, some families may choose to have children remain in a required continuous learning model for personal safety reasons.

Carlisle

The Carlisle Community School District released a video detailing all of their plans for this fall.

The following will be implemented under their hybrid plan:

Pre-K through fifth grade will attend school for three hours a day (a.m. or p.m.)

Grades six through 12 will have 50% student capacity with a rotating schedule

Face coverings will be required for students, staff and visitors

Transportation will be prioritized for state-required routes

Food will be dispersed in a grab-and-go fashion, times and locations will be modified to ensure social distancing

district will establish cleaning/sanitizing protocols based on CDC and IDPH guidelines

Extra-curricular activities will be based on guidelines from the IHSAA and IGHSAU

Click/tap here for more information on Carlisle's Return to Learn plan. Parents will be able to provide feedback by taking a survey listed on that link.

Des Moines

Des Moines Public Schools' plans aren't perfect, according to Superintendent Thomas Ahart.

"I don't think it's possible to have a perfect plan where the two goals are mutually exclusive. We can't 100% protect the health of our staff and students, and at the same time, do our best job of educating them," Ahart said Wednesday afternoon.

That being said, DMPS developed two options for the 2020-21 school year. The first option is to be 100% virtual and would run from August 26 to October 28.

The other option is a hybrid model. This will combine online instruction with shortened in-person days in order to limit the amount of people in a building.

There is one hybrid model for grades K-8 and another for high school.

The district is requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear face masks while at school.

Johnston

The Johnston Community School District's school year will start on August 24 no matter what Return to Learn plan the decide on.

Masks are required for staff and highly encouraged for students.

Their plans include scenarios for:

Socially-distant in person learning

Required online learning

A hybrid of online and in person learning

Indianola

Indianola Community School District Superintendent Art Sathoff gave a video update on the district's plan to return this fall. Sathoff said the school has plans in place for all three learning scenarios.

They're working to get device access to every student. The district has devices for grades six through 12 and orders are in for the rest. However, Sathoff said the district's orders are delayed until September.

"There are many, many schools throughout the nation ordering devices for students so there is a delay in receiving those devices, we're looking at probably mid September, is the best guess right now," Sathoff said.

Sathoff also said more sanitation stations will be placed at the entrances and exits of schools in the district as well as implement more social distancing when possible.

The district will not be requiring face masks, but they are allowed.

Waukee

The Waukee Community School District expects students to return to school on August 24 for in-person learning.

The district is considering a hybrid model that would alternate between groups of students being in the building throughout the week, however they believe their current planning will allow for "typical numbers of students in classrooms."

The district doesn't detail if they will be requiring masks on their website. They are still working on other topics like transportation, lunch areas, recess and how classes like band will operate.

West Des Moines

The West Des Moines Community School District is set to start school on August 26. They presented their Return to Learn plan to the school board on June 22, in which they outline three different scenarios.

The district will hold a Return to Learn town hall on July 9.