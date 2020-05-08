Find out when your district's first day of school is

A handful of central Iowa districts have changed when classes will start.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With back to school fast approaching, and looking much different amid the pandemic, families across central Iowa may be wondering if the first day of school will be different.

Many school districts have already adjusted when classes will start.

Return to Learn plans are subject to approval from the state, with state law mandating at least 50% of teaching be in-person unless a waiver is granted.

Districts in violation of the law will not receive credit towards the state's 180-day instructional time requirement.

Ames

The Ames Community School District board voted on Monday to move the first day of school back two weeks to Tuesday, Sept. 8. The district also scheduled "Return to Learn" conferences from Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

Students' last day of school will be June 8, 2021.

Ankeny

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Des Moines

The first day of school for DMPS is currently set for Aug. 26.

Des Moines Public Schools has two "cohort" classes for those who opt for hybrid learning.

Grades K-8

Cohort B: Thursday, August 27

Cohort A: Monday, August 31

Grade 9

Home high school: Friday, August 28

Central Campus: Thursday, August 27

Grade 10

Home high school: Thursday, August 27

Central Campus: Friday, August 28

Grade 11

Home high school: Tuesday, September 1

Central Campus: Monday, August 31

Grade 12

Home high school: Monday, August 31

Central Campus: Tuesday, September 1

The district is also working on submitting a plan to the state to delay the start of school until after Labor Day.

Johnston

The Johnston Community School District has announced their first day of class will be Aug. 24.

Administrators said this is regardless of learning plan.

Urbandale

With the exception of Rolling Green Elementary, the first day of school for the Urbandale Community School District is Aug. 25.

Waukee

On Monday, the Waukee Community School District board approved moving the start of school to Aug. 25.

They said there won't be school on Aug. 28.

West Des Moines

West Des Moines Community School District is planning to have their first day of class on Aug. 26.

