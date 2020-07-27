School plans in limbo means lag in business for The Learning Post

What is normally a busy season for the Urbandale business has become rather quiet because of the coronavirus.

URBANDALE, Iowa — What would normally be an exciting time buying school supplies or some fresh clothes for the first day of school is actually a time of questions without a lot of answers.

And that is the case for both students and teachers.

Teachers are unable to prepare their classrooms because they still don't know if t hey are going to be teaching online or in-person. It is also unknown how many students will actually be allowed in the building at a time.

Stores like The Learning Post & Toys in Urbandale are left in limbo as a result.

What is normally their busy season has been rather quiet.

"All of our back-to-school teachers that we normally see, I think they're still on hold a little bit of what direction they're taking," said manager Katie Stessman. "A lot of the ready-to-learn plans have been submitted but the final decision hasn't been made. So like, parents there in waiting mode to for direction on and what the school year's gonna look like."

School starts in less than a month for most schools. The Learning Post is hopeful teachers will starting getting their stuff ready in the next few days once district plans are finalized.