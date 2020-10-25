Des Moines middle schoolers next to start hybrid learning Monday

Des Moines Public Schools have let PreK through fifth graders back to their buildings under the hybrid model. Grades six through eight start Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday, Des Moines Public Schools will start welcoming their middle schoolers back to school, as the district goes into its third phase of implementing their hybrid learning model.

Preschoolers went back to in-person learning two weeks ago, while elementary students were back in the classroom starting last Monday.

All that's left now are the high schools, which won't be going to in-person learning until November 10, which is the start of the new term.

Middle schoolers will be split into two cohorts, A and B. According to the district website, cohort A will be learn in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and remotely on Thursdays and Fridays. Cohort B is vice-versa.

Wednesdays will alternate who learns in person by week between cohorts A and B.