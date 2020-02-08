Marshalltown school district employee builds plexiglass dividers

Chris Blanchard used his carpentry skills to assist with the school's district-wide strategy to ensure safety for the fall.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — As the school year comes closer and closer, many districts are getting creative with how they're going to keep their students safe during the pandemic.

Marshalltown School Buildings and Grounds employee Chris Blanchard did just that. Using his carpentry skills, Blanchard built more than a dozen plexiglass dividers.

These dividers are part of a district-wide effort to provide dividers, face coverings, sanitizer and other safety measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"I just knew we needed dividers," Blanchard said in a release from the school district.