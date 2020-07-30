Following a new beat: Return to Learn guidance for Iowa high school bands, orchestras released

The Iowa High School Music Association released new guidelines.

IOWA, USA — While attention has been placed on how high school athletics have adapted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, bands and orchestras are also expected to follow new guidance too.

The Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA) released its Return to Learn guidance for those aforementioned groups.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the IHSMA's document.

Social distancing

According to the IHSMA, they suggest social distancing should occur as suggested by the CDC.

"Currently that distance is a 6x6 foot space around each student with the student sitting in the center. This may reduce the number of students that can fit in a performing arts classroom."

Wearing of face masks

The group encourages all students and staff to wear masks, before entering the performing arts room. They said masks should continue to be worn until all students are seated and ready for instruction

In addition, they said when possible, a mask with a small slit for mouthpiece access should be worn while playing.

Will live performances be possible?

The IHSMA said it's not certain.

"If live performances for an audience are not advisable, live streamed or pre-recorded concerts may be a feasible alternative. It is important to check with publishers and copyright holders for proper licensing," the group said.