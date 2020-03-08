State denies request to extend online learning at Rolling Green Elementary in Urbandale

The Urbandale Community School District will hold a Special School Board meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education has denied an application from the Urbandale Community School District to extend online learning for Rolling Green Elementary beyond Aug. 6, according to an email from Superintendent Steve Bass.

The email says Rolling Green will continue to provide all online instruction through this Thursday, Aug. 6.

The district will hold a Special School Board meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom where they will discuss which instructional model Rolling Green will use starting Friday.

In the email, Bass says the Polk County Health Department's recommendation regarding the Required Continuous Learning model remains unchanged since July 16.

"This places Urbandale CSD Administration and the Board of Directors in the uncomfortable position of either proceeding with Rolling Green in a Hybrid instructional delivery model or opposing the Governor's orders and possibly state law," the email reads.

"No matter how many tough decisions we are making, please know, we are steadfast in our dedication to continuing to provide the safest and healthiest learning environment possible for all students and staff."

Decisions from the meeting will be shared tomorrow, according to Bass' email.

A spokesperson from the DOE said the department has received three written requests for temporary permission to meet 100% online:

Rolling Green Elementary

Ames Community School District

Cedar Rapids Community School District

The actual application for temporary permission, however, becomes available Tuesday, according to the spokesperson.

