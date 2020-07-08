Story County health officials list top concerns for back to school

Main areas of focus for schools? How to spot symptoms and how to contact trace if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Health departments in Iowa been in constant contact with school districts as the first day of school approaches.

In Story County, there are 26 public schools.

“We’re actually meeting every week with the school nurses. We’ve done that now for two weeks," said Treasa Ferrari, a registered nurse for the health department. "We’re now starting to fit test the school nurses so that they’re able to wear an M95 mask if they have a student come into the office that has symptoms.”

Main concerns from schools: What symptoms to look for, what to do if someone has symptoms, should they wear masks and how to decide who was in contact with a student or staff member that tests positive.

"We are telling the schools that we highly recommend everyone wear a face mask," Ferrari said.

Local 5 reached out to Dallas and Madison County's for comment. Dallas County said they have been in constant contact with schools. Madison County did not comment.