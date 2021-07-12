2 central Iowa school boards to discuss Return to Learn plans Tuesday night

Waukee is holding a special meeting to discuss its proposal for the spring semester while Ankeny will discuss continuing its current plan that requires some masking.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Two central Iowa school boards are set to discuss their Return to Learn plans as the holidays creep closer and COVID-19 activity increases throughout the state.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek said schools need to prioritize the health and safety of students right now.

"We all need to remember that we need to protect our students and our staff from contracting the virus. And all conversations need to take place and every voice needs to be heard when these decisions are being made," Beranek said. "As we see our positivity rates increase, it's important for us to follow those guidelines to stop the spread."

So, what do the plans look like?

The Waukee School Board is holding a special meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss its proposed plan for the spring semester. The plan lists out changes to be approved by the board, including daily updates on the district's COVID dashboard and allowing visitors to enter PK-6 school buildings.

The plan also removes the district's online learning option for K-6 families with one or more members who are considered to have a significant health condition. The proposal doesn't require masks but it strongly encourages their use for all individuals.

The district's proposed plan also adds a section about absence rates. That section is as follows:

If a school building reaches 10%, or more, in absence rate as defined by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and has 5%, or more, of the students and staff with known cases of COVID, for three consecutive school days, the school will move to required masking for five consecutive school days. If the numbers remain at the initial threshold for a move to masking, or higher, required masking will continue until they are not met.

Both of these pieces of data - the daily attendance rate defined by the IDPH calculation and known COVID cases - are available on the district COVID dashboard, and updated daily. Other pieces of data may be a consideration during the discussion.



A staffing shortage could be considered as a discussion item.



Members of the public will have a chance to voice their concerns or approval on the plan for one hour before the board discusses it.

Over in Ankney, the school board is looking to continue its current Return to Learn plan. According to the agenda for Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr. Erick Pruitt is recommending the board approves the continuation of its Sept. 21, 2021 plan.