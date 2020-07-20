Teachers have options if they aren't ready to get back in the classroom

If you are a teacher or educator, it's important to remember: You're not alone.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents aren't the only ones concerned about their students returning to class. Some Iowa teachers are just as hesitant.

"There definitely are teachers that have some anxiety around going back and feel they have no other choice," said Des Moines Education Association President Joshua Brown.

Many teachers told Local 5 they want to get back in the classroom, but think it's not safe enough with the pandemic and COVID-19 cases rising.

DMEA represents close to 3,500 teachers.

"You, might have rights under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, the Disabilities Act, to a reasonable accommodation," attorney Leonard Bates explaind.

Three things teachers should keep in mind: you are not alone, there are laws that might be able to help you, and you should start a dialogue with school administrators to let them know what your needs are.

If you don't have a medical condition, you are encouraged to ask for an accommodation. However, you are not legally guaranteed it will happen.

