Schools: savings outpace expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic

While districts state-wide have incurred unbudgeted expenses due to the pandemic, most are seeing net gains.

IOWA, USA — Across the state of Iowa, the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the average education cost per student. Net expenditure reductions are reported to be $43.3 million, or $89 per student state-wide.

Individual districts vary, including some that saw no reduction in expenditures due to the pandemic.

The information was reported by the Legislative Services Agency in a document issued on Dec. 1.

The following map shows expenditure impact per pupil by school district. A positive value indicates that expenditure reductions were greater than nonbudgeted expenditures, while a negative value indicates that nonbudgeted expenditures were greater than expenditure reductions.