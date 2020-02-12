x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Education

Schools: savings outpace expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic

While districts state-wide have incurred unbudgeted expenses due to the pandemic, most are seeing net gains.
Credit: LSA - Legislative Services Agency

IOWA, USA — Across the state of Iowa, the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the average education cost per student. Net expenditure reductions are reported to be $43.3 million, or $89 per student state-wide.

Individual districts vary, including some that saw no reduction in expenditures due to the pandemic.

The information was reported by the Legislative Services Agency in a document issued on Dec. 1.

The following map shows expenditure impact per pupil by school district. A positive value indicates that expenditure reductions were greater than nonbudgeted expenditures, while a negative value indicates that nonbudgeted expenditures were greater than expenditure reductions.

Credit: LSA - Legislative Services Agency

About 95% of school districts report that they expect to incur additional nonbudgeted costs in FY 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Related Articles