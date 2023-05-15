Simpson College announces new president

Jay Byers will officially be introduced on Wednesday, May 17.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Simpson College has appointed a new president following the Board of Trustees' approval.

Jay Byers will follow current president Marsha Kelliher. Byers will leave his position as President and CEO of The Greater Des Moines Partnership after 18 years.

“It has been a true honor and privilege to work at the Greater Des Moines Partnership and serve the Greater Des Moines region for 18 years. I could not be more proud of our organization’s and region’s record of economic and community development achievement during this time,” Byers said in a press release.

The Partnership is currently in 11 counties and has 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce with over 6,500 members.

Byers also serves on the board of directors for Catch Des Moines, Child Serve, and the Blank Park Zoo Foundation.

Byers has been a member of Simpon's Board of Trustees since 2012 and will become the college's 25th president. He will be formally introduced Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Terry Handley, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a statement: