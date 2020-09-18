Southeast Polk to continue hybrid learning model through October

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Southeast Polk Community School District will continue using their hybrid learning model through the end of October. The school board approved it Monday night at the board meeting.
The learning path utilizes the A/B schedule that the district has been using since the beginning of the school year. The district says that families that have opted for remote learning will continue with that path.
The district also says that students who want to switch to remote learning should do so by contacting their principal.