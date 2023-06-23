Tim Sheaff, longtime drama and debate instructor at Dowling Catholic, passes away

During his more than 30 years in education, Tim Sheaff was well-known in the debate and speech sphere for his booming voice and kind mentorship.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Timothy Sheaff, a longtime Dowling Catholic High School teacher known nationwide for his role in the high school speech and debate sphere, has passed away.

Dowling Catholic announced his death Friday in a Facebook post honoring the Class of 1986 alumnus for his accomplishments as a teacher and the director of its drama and debate groups.

"He impacted the lives of countless students in the classroom, on the stage, through speech and debate, and in numerous other ways. He was a beloved teacher, colleague and friend who will be greatly missed," the post reads in part.

During his more than 30 years in education, Sheaff was well-known in the debate and speech field. Known for his booming voice and kind mentorship, he was a National Speech & Debate Association hall of fame member, five-diamond coach and national tournament emcee.

Steven Schappaugh, principal at Des Moines Roosevelt High School, tweeted the following:

"...to have lost a dear friend and mentor. He was the voice of the NSDA but he was so much more. I’m grateful for his advice, the laughs we shared, and the opportunities he afforded me."

The NSDA also posted a nearly four-minute-long video honoring the decades Sheaff spent with the organization, his students and everyone in between:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime NSDA awards emcee Timothy Sheaff ... Tim’s voice, his mentorship, and his leadership will be greatly missed."

NDSA's national tournament will be hosted in Iowa in 2024 and 2025, an endeavor that Sheaff was heavily involved in preparing for.

Sheaff is survived by his wife, Christy, and their six children.

The Iowa High School Speech Association sent the following statement to Local 5 via email: