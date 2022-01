A water pipe broke overnight, according to the Waukee Community School District.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Timberline School in Waukee is closed Monday because of a broken water pipe.

Waukee Community School District spokesperson Any Varcoe told Local 5 the pipe burst overnight. It was a pipe in the main entrance, and officials are still trying to figure out what happened.

"We plan to resume school tomorrow provided all issues are resolved," the school posted on Facebook.