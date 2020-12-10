Examining two sides to in-person teaching in a global pandemic

Educating amongst a pandemic has been a widespread, controversial topic, with teachers' opinions even conflicting with each other.

It's been at least a few weeks since the beginning of this unprecedented school year, and by this point, most teachers around the state are in the classroom close to full time.

The opinions of teachers on going back to school during a pandemic are split; some are happy to be back, while others are now wondering whether they should be teaching at all.

"Every single day I talk myself into it; I don't know if I can do this," one teacher said. "Then I talk myself back into it, and I can do one more day. I'm just trying to make it through this semester and stay positive."

This teacher personally lost someone to COVID-19, and doesn't think it's safe enough to return to the classroom.

On the other hand, there's Mary Shulz, who is more than happy to be back.

After getting back to school, Shulz challenged her students to come up with a "contactless handshake" to greet her with every day.

"You could see the kids coming in and it was just like, 'Hello, good morning.' We just didn't have that connection; so I thought we need to try something different," Shulz said.

Shulz said it took about a week for everyone to come up with one. Some needed more help than others, but now they do them every morning.