Help is just a text away | How United Way of Central Iowa is helping families teach their kids

Those caring for children will receive texts with information and resources that support their children's learning at their specific age.

The United Way of Central Iowa has teamed up with Bright by Text, a national parent texting program, to put expert tips, educational games, and child development information directly into the hands of parents and caregivers of children prenatal through age eight for free.

Text LEARN to 515-457-1026 to get the latest on Return to Learn.

Text topics include brain development, learning activities, health and more.

Your kids will be able to identify with the information because it will be coming from familiar faces at PBS, Vroom or "Sesame Street."

These resources are not meant to replace classroom instruction. It's here to help young kids as they adjust to learning both in the class-room and at home.

Because no matter what your school district or daycare providers decide, your kids will likely be spending more time at home, and as parents that means its up to us to keep those kids motivated and learning.