DMACC, UNI announce $1M donation to help minority students

The donation will go towards the "UNI at DMACC" 2+2 program that's set to launch this fall.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A $1 million donation will help the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Urban Campus and the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) provide opportunities for minority students to earn a four-year degree this fall.

It's all part of the "Building Community" expansion and renovation project at the DMACC Urban Campus, which includes construction of a new, 60,000 square-foot Student Life and STEM Center that is scheduled to open.

"UNI at DMACC" 2+2 program was recently announced, which will allow students to complete their first two years of college at DMACC and finish their last two years online through UNI.

"We all know the importance, the real value of education and significant difference it can make in a persons life," UNI President Mark Nook said. "The partnership between UNI and DMACC is a visible message of hope and a path of upward mobility on the only majority minority campus in the state of Iowa."

The main goal is to help minority students obtain a four-year degree without relocating.

DMACC's Urban Campus, located in Des Moines, is the first student "majority-minority" college or university in Iowa, according to a release. It features one of the state's "most diverse and multicultural student bodies" with students from Iowa and 75 different countries.

Initially, students enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to graduate with an online degree in Bachelor of Liberal Studies or Criminal Justice.

A Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Managing Business and Organization is planned, according DMACC and UNI. That degree will be specifically designed for DMACC's two-year Associate of Applied Science Program (AAS).