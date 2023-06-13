Urbandale parents concerned over hiring process of new Coordinator of Equity & Inclusion

Stephanie Davis' hiring was approved by the school board on their June 12 meeting, by a 4-3 vote. Some parents are looking for more transparency from the district.

URBANDALE, Iowa — On June 2, Urbandale parents received an email telling them that Stephanie Davis would serve as the district's next Coordinator of Equity & Inclusion.

But the move blindsided some parents.

"As far as I knew, as a member of the Parent Committee on Equity in the district, we had not had any communication or conversation or been a part of the hiring or interview process for that," said Megan Kruse, a member of the Urbandale parent equity group.

At their Monday, June 12 meeting, the Urbandale School Board approved Davis' hiring. Four members voted in favor of the decision, and three voted against it.

Members of the Urbandale parent equity group asked the school board to postpone that vote to a later date, but supporters argued that leaving the position open would do more harm than good.

"At this point, I would contend that there is a strong chance that if this is delayed to July or August, there will be no one in the position," said Katherine Howsare, a member of the Urbandale School Board, during Monday's discussion.

Davis' first day on the job will be July 1.

Kruse said that while she wishes the board would've waited to make the decision, she hopes the new hire will help bring more students to the table as the district continues its work on diversity.

"I want to make sure that there's space created for my daughter and for other students in the districts like her, and that this position is used to amplify those voices," she said.