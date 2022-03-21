Community calls for Olmstead principal to be taken off administrative leave and brought back to the classroom

An Urbandale principal put on leave, and parents want her back on the job. Now they're rallying to get answers from the district.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of questions in Urbandale and not a lot of answers.

Elyse Brimeyer was the principal of Olmstead Elementary, but she was placed on administrative leave. That happened three months ago, in January, with no reason given by the district. Tonight the district held a closed door meeting on the matter, and Brimeyer's supporters stood outside that meeting.

Protesters of all ages came to show support for Olmstead Principal Elyse Brimeyer including 12 year old Bailey Dawson, an Urbandale student. She described how Principal Brimeyer is the type of principal who makes a difference in her students' lives

"She was a big influence to me. And she always had a big smile on her face. And she's super nice. And I love her so much," Bailey Dawson, said.

The love and community support for Principal Brimeyere followed her into the private school board meeting. Something her husband Ted Brimeyer believes is a testimate to the educator she is

"We're just overwhelmed with the community outpouring of support for Principal Brimeyer, recognizing the amazing difference she has made in the lives of so many students in our community," said, Ted Brimeyer.

Jennifer Perry is a parent in the Urbandale community and she believes the school district isn't thinking of the community impact while making what she believes to be a suspicious decision

"The communications that were sent to the families, there's no empathy. It's just here's the bright, shiny new carrot. You know, here's the new interim lead. Here's the new interim principal, and oh, look, they were an Olmstead family. No understanding that for these families. This is a loss and they need time to process that just seems really tone deaf," Jennifer Perry, said.

For Bailey Dawson she just hopes the administrators see the good in the educator she admires

"I hope that they will let her be a principal again, because I know that everybody wants it and it's the best thing for everyone right now," said, Bailey Dawson.