Iowa to receive $17.6M in K-12 funding from US Department of Education

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made the announcement Wednesday.

IOWA, USA — Iowa is one of 11 states receiving a combined $180 million in grant funding to help them find new ways to continue learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Education will receive $17,681,016 of that funding, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Wednesday.

"Rethink K-12 Education Models" grants are intended to help states "rethinking education to better service students."

"This grant will help states adapt and overcome challenges to strengthen education both now and for the longer term," Devos said in a release.

"If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that the antiquated one-size-fits-all approach to education is no longer tenable and education going forward must be more adaptable and student-centered."

The Department of Education said Congress set aside 1% of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act for grants to states with the highest coronavirus burden.

A table of states receiving funds from the grant program is below.

The Department of Education announced the Rethink K-12 Education Models (REM) grant competition in April of this year inviting any state educational agency to apply.

