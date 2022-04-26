Here are the best high schools in Iowa, according to US News & World Report

Both high schools in Ankeny made the top 12: Ankeny at No. 6 and Ankeny Centennial at No. 8. Valley High School in West Des Moines came in at No. 11.

IOWA, USA — Central Iowa has eight of the state’s top 12 high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 high school rankings.

Ames High School is the highest-ranked high school in the area at No. 4 based on six factors which include college readiness, proficiency in reading and math and graduation rates.

Both high schools in Ankeny also made the top 12: Ankeny at No. 6 and Ankeny Centennial at No. 8. Valley High School in West Des Moines came in at No. 11.

Here are the top 25 schools in Iowa, according to the report: