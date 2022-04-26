Here are the best high schools in Iowa, according to US News & World Report

IOWA, USA — Central Iowa has eight of the state’s top 12 high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 high school rankings.
Ames High School is the highest-ranked high school in the area at No. 4 based on six factors which include college readiness, proficiency in reading and math and graduation rates.
Both high schools in Ankeny also made the top 12: Ankeny at No. 6 and Ankeny Centennial at No. 8. Valley High School in West Des Moines came in at No. 11.
Here are the top 25 schools in Iowa, according to the report:
- West Senior High School, Iowa City
- Decorah High School, Decorah
- Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf
- Ames High School, Ames
- Gilbert High School, Gilbert
- Ankeny High School, Ankeny
- Williamsburg Jr-Sr High School, Williamsburg
- Ankeny Centennial High School, Ankeny
- Adel DeSoto Minburn High School, Adel
- Grinnell Community Senior High School, Grinnell
- Valley High School, West Des Moines
- Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls
- Maquoketa Valley Senior High School, Delhi
- Iowa City High School, Iowa City
- John F. Kennedy High School, Cedar Rapids
- Johnston Senior High School, Johnston
- Bettendorf High School, Bettendorf
- Linn-Mar High School, Marion
- Norwalk Senior High School, Norwalk
- Liberty High School, North Liberty
- Baxter High School, Baxter
- Mount Vernon High School, Mount Vernon
- Denver Senior High School, Denver
- George Washington High School, Cedar Rapids
- Waukee Senior High School, Waukee