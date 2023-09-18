Here are the top colleges in Iowa, as ranked by US News & World Report

The University of Iowa is the top college in the state, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

IOWA, USA — The Hawkeyes took home the trophy during 2023's iteration of the legendary Cy-Hawk Game — but that's not the only win they've had this month, according to a ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

The ranking cites University of Iowa's tuition costs, plentiful student activities and variety of majors as contributors to its high ranking in both Iowa and nationwide.

Iowa is No. 93 in the nation, while Iowa State University ranked is No. 115, boasting a similar study body size with a smaller average debt after graduation.

Drake University, the only private school to top the list, had the highest four-year graduation rate and smallest student-to-faculty ratio. The university ranked No. 178 nationwide.

Here are some of the other top schools in Iowa:

Clarke University

St. Ambrose University

Briar Cliff University