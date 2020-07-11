Valley High School to move learning online due to COVID-19

All learning will be done virtually for the week of Nov. 9-13, with the schoolboard discussing the possibility of submitting a waiver request to extend that time.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As they undergo contact tracing for "numerous cases" of COVID-19, the West Des Moines Community School District has elected to move Valley High School to 100% virtual learning for the week of Nov. 9-13.

The district made the announcement to its families via email Saturday, saying they plan to discuss submitting a waiver request to the state to extend temporary online learning beyond this coming week.

All co-curricular and extracurricular activities, including athletics, will not be happening this week.

All students, whether in person or online before this, will adhere to the online continuous learning block schedule, WDMSCD said.