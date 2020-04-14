Virtual learning tips for Iowa students and parents

This marks the first week many districts across the state shift to fully-online classes.

Now that some Iowa students are back to school virtually, parents have a new role assisting teachers and making sure their kids are accountable.

In many homes, dining rooms are doubling as classrooms.

But don't be afraid. There are plenty of resources for you as you and children make the change.

“You know, trust yourselves as parents. Give yourself some grace and know you’re trying to juggle lots of things," said Urbandale Community School District Director of Teaching & Learning Crista Carlile. "Talk about their day and ask about their learning, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself or your kids.”

Virtual classes in Urbandale kicked off Monday, and they're already working on ways to improve and make sure all students have online access.

Des Moines Public Schools, the state's largest school district, is gearing up to do the same. They currently have around 400 students currently earning their diploma 100% online.

“Make sure you are setting up some sort of system of accountability," said Des Moines Public Schools Virtual Campus Director Jon Mendoza. "This is the time where a lot of young children are working on self accountability and learning that piece. So being thrown into an unstructured environment can be very challenging to handle on their own.”

So what can you do to set your kids up for success?