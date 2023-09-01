Waukee School Board reverses course on middle school boundary decision

At the board's meeting on Monday, the board moved to amend the original motion, replacing the controversial Concept 1A plan with Concept 2B.

The Waukee School Board will not move forward with a proposal to change boundaries for Waukee middle schools.

Concept 1A was designed using a "split feeder" model. Under Concept 1A, students from Waukee, Shuler, Maple Grove and Eason elementary schools would feed into the same middle school from grades 6-9, and then split to both of Waukee's high schools.

The plan was not received well by many Waukee parents, who feared their children would lose out on valuable friendships and other opportunities.

This overwhelming response against Concept 1A led around 900 parents to call on attorney and Waukee parent Randy Wilharber to draft a petition against the Waukee school board.

"Well, I hope they follow the petition, which is to reverse their plan that they adopted on Dec. 12, and get back to the table and find a way to keep our kids together," Wilharber told Local 5 on Jan. 5.

Concept 2B, in contrast, would keep middle school students with the same fellow students throughout high school.