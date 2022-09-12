Students, staff relocated after Waukee Elementary bomb threat, police say

Waukee police cleared the building and evacuated students and staff at approximately 1:12 p.m. Friday. Police ultimately found nothing of concern on the grounds.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Students and staff were evacuated from Waukee Elementary School early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat, but "no unusual or suspicious items" were found, police said in a press release.

Waukee police said they were called to respond to a bomb threat at the school at approximately 1:12 p.m. Police then cleared the building and searched both the interior and exterior, ultimately finding nothing of concern.

All parents were sent an email with information about the relocation, police added.

Students and staff were taken to the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center at 295 SE Ashworth Dr. for pickup. Any personal items left at the school will not be accessible until Monday.

The Waukee Community School District wrote on social media following the incident:

"This is the best case scenario and we want to thank our families and staff for your patience and cooperation. A big shout out to our students for handling this situation so well."



