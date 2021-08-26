Waukee mom collecting signatures to get Gov. Reynolds to lower age of child care workers to 15

Sasha Smiley says she's having a hard time finding child care for her two boys. Get this— she works at a day care.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Child care continues to be a challenge for parents not only here in Iowa, but also across the country. Now, a mom in Waukee is trying to bring more attention to the issue.

Sasha Smiley, a mother of two, is collecting signatures for a petition to urge Governor Kim Reynolds to lower the age teenagers can work in a child care setting.

"I tried to get them in the after-school program and was informed that it was full," Smiley said.

Without a child care lifeline, Smiley has to leave her 5 and 9-year-olds home alone after school.

"It's stressful. You want to know that your kids are safe that somebody is watching them and taking care of them," Smiley said.

That means her 9-year-old will be taking care of his younger brother for the first time.

"This is my first time taking care of him alone for a long time," Colton Smiley said.

The irony of Sasha Smiley's situation is that it's her job as a child care provider that's keeping her from her kids.

Jillian Herink, executive director for the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children, says this is a nationwide issue.

"It is an industry where people make in the bottom 3 to 5%, and yet parents can't afford to pay what childcare costs," said Herink.

Sasha's solution is to allow 15-year-olds work in after school programs so long as they are supervised by adult professionals, but Herink says that can be dangerous.