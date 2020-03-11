Waukee school board elects to stay in hybrid learning model for now

The decision was made in a special meeting Monday, as the positivity rate throughout Dallas County has risen to above 10%.

WAUKEE, Iowa — In a special meeting held Monday night, the Waukee school board elected to continue on a hybrid learning model.

The decision comes as the positivity rate in Dallas County has risen to above 10%.

The board says the district's top priority is to keep the kids within the district safe. Their second-highest priority is keeping the in-person option for those that need it.

The district made the decision based on the positivity rate for the zip codes of Waukee, Clive, Urbandale and West Des Moines (the zip codes that directly impact the district itself) rather than the whole of Dallas County, which is largely rural outside of the Des Moines metro.

In both of those cases, though, the positivity rate has risen to nearly 12%.

According to the board, the Waukee Community School District currently has 35 students and staff members that are positive for COVID-19 right now. 143 more are in isolation or quarantine based on Dallas County Public Health's recommendations.

Since the start of the school year, 88 in-person learning students and 36 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those 88 student cases, the board believes two of them could be traced back to school. Those students were wearing masks in those instances, according to the board.