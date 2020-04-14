'We couldn't have a one size fits all approach': COVID-19 forces Iowa schools to adapt to new learning obstacles

IOWA, USA — Thousands of Iowa students and their families are learning to adapt to the challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many districts chose to provide voluntary learning opportunities for their students, which means students will have resources for classes but won't be graded on their work.
"The the importance with these plans is that we couldn't have a one size fits all approach," Heather Does with the Iowa Department of Education said.
She continued, "So when schools were looking at what plans they were doing, you know, they are best positioned for making those decisions, making those local decisions based on the needs of their students, their families, their communities and what their resources are."
School districts need to be flexible with their students, especially those that don't have access to WiFi or hot spot devices.
"So we just really encourage schools and families to take into account that now isn't the time for perfection. Now is the time for providing opportunities to the best of your ability that makes sense to reach out to your families take into account like reasonable options," Doe said.
