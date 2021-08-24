Bus drivers in West Des Moines Community Schools preparing for students to return return

One West Des Moines Community Schools bus driver shows Local 5 his bus route and explains how he keeps kids safe.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Getting kids to and from school safely every day is a task bus drivers willingly take on.

It's a task Steve Dingman has been doing for nearly two decades.

With the start of school for West Des Moines students Wednesday, he's been doing practice runs of his bus routes. But before he starts the runs, he always checks out the bus to make sure it is safe to operate.

"I'm going to check all of the lights," Dingman said. "I'm going to make sure everything is good to go."

The 15-minute practice of evaluating the bus happens every morning before he picks up kids.

This year, Dingman is driving a route that has children with special needs, and he will be responsible for transporting 14.

"I have three tiers," Dingman said. "I have junior high or middle school, high school and then elementary."

At the beginning of this week, West Des Moines Community Schools Transportation Director Robin Pickard said 3,000 students would be riding buses, and they had no shortage of bus drivers.

Those students who take the bus to school in West Des Moines are all in good hands because all of the drivers care about the students, according to Pickard.

"I think the secret to the job, it's not the skills involved in driving the vehicle, it's the skills that you need to understand and deal with the kids," Dingman said.

When he's driving, Dingman doesn't feel like he's at work because he says he loves what he does. And it's his way of giving back to the community.

"Knowing I make a difference in my own little way by helping the kids get to and from school safely every day every time because every kid matters, makes me know I've don't my job," Dingman said.

With schools starting this week, Dingman said it is important for people to observe the flashing lights and stop signs on school buses.