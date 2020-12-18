Declining enrollment, other factors leading West Des Moines Community Schools to start considering budget cuts

District leaders said they need to reduce the budget by $2.5-3.5 million for 2021-22 school year.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Declining enrollment is being cited as one of three reasons West Des Moines Community Schools leadership will start the budget-cutting process.

In a press release posted Thursday, the district cited three big issues. First was deficit spending for three years.

"WDMCS continues to use reserve funds to cover deficit spending," the district press release said. They said it's equivalent to using money out of a savings account to cover basic monthly expenses.

District leaders said they must adjust its budget so they don't dip into reserves, but can pay expenses with the revenue it gets.

In addition, West Des Moines Schools has dealt with declining enrollment.

"The October 2020 official enrollment count is down more than 170 students from last year," the release said.

The district also cited a lack of "State Supplemental Aid." Leaders said the "SSA" affects the amount of revenue each student generates and said that is very low.

The SSA is determined by the Iowa Legislature, administrators said.