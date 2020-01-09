West Des Moines school board elects to keep learning model the same in special meeting

The meeting was called to discuss potential changes to the current learning model, but none were made. The district says they will continue to monitor data.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — In a special Board of Education meeting Sunday, the West Des Moines Community School District made the choice to keep their learning model the same for the time being.

The meeting was held after attention was called to the fact that the coronavirus infection rate in Polk County is currently over 10%, which triggered a discussion on whether or not to move the district to 100% online learning.

Based on the data within the district, however, the Board ultimately decided to keep following the in-person and online learning options currently in place.

The district says they will continue to monitor the absenteeism percentages of WDMCSD students, faculty and staff, as well as positivity rates throughout the state of people ages 0-17.

Note: the board said the district's current absentee rate is at about 5%. If students are not at the building but still learning and participating online, they are not considered to be "absent."