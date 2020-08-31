Two Woodward-Granger students test positive for COVID-19

The two are siblings attending Woodward-Granger Elementary School.

WOODWARD, Iowa — Sunday, the Woodward-Granger Community School District announced two cases of COVID-19 at the elementary school.

The District says the two COVID-positive students are siblings.

Woodward-Granger CSD says they're working closely with local and state health officials to perform contact tracing.

Anyone who has been determined to have been in "close contact" with these students will receive additional communication on what to do next, the District says.

If you haven't received any additional communication, it means you were not in "close contact" with the COVID-positive students.