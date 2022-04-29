Woodward-Granger superintendent resigning to lead West Des Moines Community School District

Dr. Matt Adams wrote his new position with the West Des Moines Community School District starts July 1, 2022.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The superintendent of the Woodward-Granger Community School District announced Friday he is resigning from his position at the end of the school year in order to take the same job with the West Des Moines Community School District.

In a letter the district posted online, Dr. Matt Adams wrote he is leaving to become superintendent of the West Des Moines Community School District.

"I will fondly remember how this community united around our students and staff as we navigated a variety of challenges including a global pandemic," Adams writes in his letter. "Although we may characterize the last few years as 'extremely challenging', one thing always remained consistent- a sincere interest in doing what was best for students."

Adams led Woodward-Granger schools for three years. He begins with West Des Moines on July 1, 2022.

Adams said a search for his replacement will begin immediately.