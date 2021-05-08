Betty Lou Varnum, host of 'The House with the Magic Window' passes away at 90

It was one of Varnum's college friends from Ames who recommended her to be the replacement host for "The House with the Magic Window."

AMES, Iowa — Betty Lou McVay Varnum, known for hosting "The House with the Magic Window" show on WOI-TV, has died at the age of 90, according to an obituary posted on Iowa Cremation.

The obituary says Varnum passed away Wednesday night after living a "wonderful, vibrant, courageous, loving and impactful life."

Varnum was born in a Chicago orphanage on May 3, 1931. Her adoptive parents Glen and Louise drove all the way from Platteville, Wisconsin in hopes of adopting a boy. However, when Glen saw her big brown eyes, the couple just had to bring her home.

Varnum attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where she received her Bachelor's Degree in psychology and a minor in English literature. After graduating, she moved back to Platteville and became a teacher.

It was one of Varnum's college friends from Ames who recommended her to be the replacement host for "The House with the Magic Window."

Her parents, so proud of their daughter, installed a TV antenna in their backyard "tall enough to get the signal," according to the obituary.

Varnum hosted the show from 1951 through 1994, becoming the longest-running children's television show in America. She met her husband James "Red" Varnum on the set.

With her husband voicing Gregory Lion and Dusty the Unicorn, Varnum and Red created the longest partnership in a starring role in TV history.

Besides the children's show, Varnum was also very involved in human rights. She was most proud of her talk show "Dimension 5" where she brought to light the Native American movement, women's equality and LGBT rights.

She also spoke out on disability rights for Iowans.

Varnum leaves behind her kids and several grandchildren.